CHERRY BOMB CRUSHED DIAMONDS 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
  • Photo of CHERRY BOMB CRUSHED DIAMONDS 1G
About this product

Discover a new level of smoking satisfaction with STIIIZY's New Crushed Diamonds extracts. Engineered to perfection, this convenient extract can be packed, rolled, or dabbed with ease, allowing you to customize and elevate your smoking experience to perfection.

CHERRY BOMB

Taste: Cherry, Sweet, Berry
Feeling: Uplifted, Energetic, Focused
Description: Ignite your senses with the vibrant and fruity high of CHERRY BOMB, offering a burst of uplifting energy and focus, perfect for powering through your day with a smile.

About this strain

Cherry Bomb is popular thanks to its reputation as a great strain for daytime consumption, providing mild to moderate effects. Effects take off fast, giving many consumers a strong buzz. Immediate effects tend to be active and mentally alert, but can border on antsy for some. It tends to smooth into a more focused state to allow for normal activities, and may even help you tackle that to-do list or next creative project. A popular variant of this strain crosses a California indica (most likely with some Skunk lineage) and a Hawaiian sativa from the breeders at Barney’s Farms. Cherry Bomb’s flowers will have a musky, berry aroma and a mild flavor. In 2022, Cypress Hill rapper B-Real's 'Insane' brand also released a strain named Cherry Bomb, that's a Zkittlez x Cherry Pie cross.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
