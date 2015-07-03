STIIIZY
Cherry Bomb Diamonds 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
CHERRY BOMB / INDICA · Taste: Berry, Fruit, Peppery · Feeling: Hungry, Happy, Calm · Description: Enjoy an explosion of berry with hints of pepper in Cherry Bomb, an indica best known for its happy, hungry effects.
Cherry Bomb effects
Reported by real people like you
118 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
