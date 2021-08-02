About this product
STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.
CHERRY PIE / INDICA
Taste: Berry, Earthy, Sweet
Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Sleep
Description: Cherry Pie has happy, peaceful energy with a strong berry scent and hints of earth, making this indica perfect for the end of the night.
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
