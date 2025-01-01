About this product
CHERRY SUNSET LIVE ROSIN JAM 1G
Cherry Sunset is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Sunset is a fruity and floral strain that offers a balanced high that can be enjoyed any time of the day. This strain is known for its beautiful appearance, with dense buds covered in orange hairs and purple hues. Cherry Sunset is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Sunset effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Sunset when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by STIIIZY, Cherry Sunset features flavors like cherry, citrus, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Cherry Sunset typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cherry Sunset can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or vape cartridges. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy, Cherry Sunset might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Sunset, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.