CHOCOLATINA 7G GREY LABEL

by STIIIZY
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The STIIIZY Grey Label harnesses both advanced technology and dedication to horticulture in providing premium cannabis flower. Consistently delivering an elevated and potent experience, the Grey Label offers highly aromatic and complex flavor profiles in each bag.

About this strain

Chocolatina is a rare sativa-dominant strain that crosses Tina and Minto Chocolate Chip. Its terpene profile is something special: You’ll get a classic cheese taste with hints of pine, and a finish that is sweet and smooth. Be sure to grab it fresh so you get the full experience. When it comes to effects, it tends to be extremely euphoric with a buzz that is more upbeat than sedative. It’s great for a wake ‘n’ bake on a day you don’t have too much going on, as it provides a mellow energy that is also a bit loopy. Chocolatina is potent and hits hard so proceed slowly and enjoy the ride. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item