The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.



CUPCAKEZ



TASTE: Super sweet nutty vanilla flavor with hints of delicious ripe fruits and berries



FEELING: Lift of the spirits, filling you with a sense of euphoria that pushes out any negative or racing thoughts. As your mood is boosted, a light tingle will begin to creep over your body, lulling you into a purely relaxed state that has you feeling physically calm and totally at ease.



DESCRIPTION: Slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the potent Blue Kush X Birthday Cake strains.