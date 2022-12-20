About this product
The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.
CUPCAKEZ
TASTE: Super sweet nutty vanilla flavor with hints of delicious ripe fruits and berries
FEELING: Lift of the spirits, filling you with a sense of euphoria that pushes out any negative or racing thoughts. As your mood is boosted, a light tingle will begin to creep over your body, lulling you into a purely relaxed state that has you feeling physically calm and totally at ease.
DESCRIPTION: Slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the potent Blue Kush X Birthday Cake strains.
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
State License(s)
C11-0000620-LIC