STIIIZY white label is sun-grown cannabis carefully cultivated to the highest standard. Nurtured by the earth and kissed by the sun, STIIIZY White Label is the perfect full-spectrum expression of cannabis as it was meant to be. Flowers this flawless could only come from Mother Nature and STIIIZY.
CUPCAKEZ
Floral and creamy overtones accented by spicy flowers and lavender.
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like THC vape, premium flowers, pre-rolls, extracts, and edibles. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
Get exclusive deals at www.stiiizy.com
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
