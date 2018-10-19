Loading…
Do-Si-Do Live Resin Diamonds 1g

by STIIIZY
IndicaTHC 20%CBD
About this product

Do Si Dos | Live Resin Diamonds | Indica Dominant Hybrid | GSC x Face Off OG | 1g | Namesaked for its parental lineage from the Girl Scout Cookie strain, Do Si Dos is the result of solid cookie genetics meeting a heavy hitting OG pheno. Creating a unique and sweet backcross. Although its name may create an expectation of peanut butter flavor, this strain has more of a sweetness than nuttiness to it. The Do-Si-Dos strain offers a very potent but smooth high, followed by plenty of dreamy, euphoric bliss. The high hits users fast and hard with a cerebral rush of euphoric energy that only lasts for a short time before fading into a happy, stoned introspection. A warming body buzz will then wash over you, while the mind enters contemplative and meditative states.

About this strain

Picture of Do-Si-Dos
Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos, also known as "Dosi," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

Do-Si-Dos effects

Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.