About this product

Do Si Dos | Live Resin Diamonds | Indica Dominant Hybrid | GSC x Face Off OG | 1g | Namesaked for its parental lineage from the Girl Scout Cookie strain, Do Si Dos is the result of solid cookie genetics meeting a heavy hitting OG pheno. Creating a unique and sweet backcross. Although its name may create an expectation of peanut butter flavor, this strain has more of a sweetness than nuttiness to it. The Do-Si-Dos strain offers a very potent but smooth high, followed by plenty of dreamy, euphoric bliss. The high hits users fast and hard with a cerebral rush of euphoric energy that only lasts for a short time before fading into a happy, stoned introspection. A warming body buzz will then wash over you, while the mind enters contemplative and meditative states.