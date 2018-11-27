About this product
About this strain
Berries and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
9% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
9% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!