STIIIZY
Gelato #41 Diamonds 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
GELATO 41 / INDICA
· Taste: Citrus, Earthy, Pine
· Feeling: Relaxing, Euphoric, Uplifted
· Description: This heavy, classic indica pairs a citrus aroma with notes of pine and earth. A cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookes, Gelato 41 is best suited as a night cap.
Gelato #41 effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
31% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
