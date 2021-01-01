Loading…
Logo for the brand STIIIZY

STIIIZY

Gelato #41 Diamonds 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

GELATO 41 / INDICA

· Taste: Citrus, Earthy, Pine

· Feeling: Relaxing, Euphoric, Uplifted

· Description: This heavy, classic indica pairs a citrus aroma with notes of pine and earth. A cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookes, Gelato 41 is best suited as a night cap.

Gelato #41 effects

Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
31% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
