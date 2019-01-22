Loading…
GG4 - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Gorilla Glue | Curated Live Resin | Hybrid | Sour Dub x Chocolate Diesel x Chem's Sister | 1g | Since it showed up in gardens in 2013 the Gorilla Glue strain has been a dependable strain for farmers and smokers alike. Although lately it’s name has been shortened to just GG or GG4 because of copyright. Rumored to be the new “Sour Diesel” it popped up at farms all over the west coast and is here to stay.
One of few true 50/50 hybrids, its lime green color, pyramid shaped nugs, and resinous white coat of trichomes are its call sign. This hybrid's aroma is described as pungent, sour, earthy, with its flavor hitting notes of coffee and chocolate. Which makes sense as Gorilla Glue’s parental lineage Chem’s Sister x Sour Dub x Chocolate Diesel. Chocolate Diesel gets it’s chocolate essence from its parent strain Chocolate Thai. It’s sweet sour aroma is loud, which can be attributed to its Chem and Sour lineage, which are both known to be strong smelling plants.

About this strain

Picture of GG4
GG4

Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

GG4 effects

Reported by real people like you
3,234 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.