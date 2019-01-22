About this product
One of few true 50/50 hybrids, its lime green color, pyramid shaped nugs, and resinous white coat of trichomes are its call sign. This hybrid's aroma is described as pungent, sour, earthy, with its flavor hitting notes of coffee and chocolate. Which makes sense as Gorilla Glue’s parental lineage Chem’s Sister x Sour Dub x Chocolate Diesel. Chocolate Diesel gets it’s chocolate essence from its parent strain Chocolate Thai. It’s sweet sour aroma is loud, which can be attributed to its Chem and Sour lineage, which are both known to be strong smelling plants.
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
