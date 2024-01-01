GRAPE PIE CURATED LIVE RESIN 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Our Curated Live Resin captures the true essence of the plant in extract form. The whole plant is cut and harvested then immediately flash frozen, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavor. This process delivers the pinnacle of potency, flavor and consistency.

GRAPE PIE

TASTE: Grape, Sweet, Musky

FEELING: Calm, Euphoric, Sleep

DESCRIPTION: Grape Pie is a euphoric indica that couples earthy undertones with the sweetness its name suggests.

About this strain

Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.

 

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
