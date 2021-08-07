About this product
About this strain
Dosi-Woah! R1 effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
38% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!