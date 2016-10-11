About this product
· Taste: Fruity, Peppery, Herbal
· Feeling: Happy, Energetic, Uplifting
· Description: Zesty with a little bit of sweet just like the name Lemon Drop the sativa that will make you pucker up.
About this strain
Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.
