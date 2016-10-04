LEMON PIE WHITE LABEL 3.5G

by STIIIZY
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The STIIIZY White Label is traditionally grown to yield top quality flower. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated, these cannabis buds take advantage of Mother Nature's gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience.

LEMON PIE

Taste: citrus, spice, and diesel flavor. strong notes of lemon and citrus shine through and a hint of spicy nuttiness

Feeling: bring about relaxation and creativity. will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities. bringing users a creative and heady high that promotes relaxation and a positive mindset

Description: sativa-dominant hybrid, dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC. created from Skunk #1 and Amnesia Haze.

About this strain

Lemon Pie from Leafs by Snoop is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will bring about relaxation and creativity. It carries hints of citrus, spice, and diesel flavor in dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC, this powerful strain will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item