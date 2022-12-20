The STIIIZY White Label is traditionally grown to yield top quality flower. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated, these cannabis buds take advantage of Mother Nature’s gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience.



LEMON PIE



TASTE: Citrus, spice, and diesel flavor. strong notes of lemon and citrus shine through and a hint of spicy nuttiness



FEELING: Bring about relaxation and creativity. will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities. bringing users a creative and heady high that promotes relaxation and a positive mindset



DESCRIPTION: Sativa-dominant hybrid, dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC. created from Skunk #1 and Amnesia Haze.