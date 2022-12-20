About this product
The STIIIZY White Label is traditionally grown to yield top quality flower. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated, these cannabis buds take advantage of Mother Nature’s gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience.
LEMON PIE
TASTE: Citrus, spice, and diesel flavor. strong notes of lemon and citrus shine through and a hint of spicy nuttiness
FEELING: Bring about relaxation and creativity. will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities. bringing users a creative and heady high that promotes relaxation and a positive mindset
DESCRIPTION: Sativa-dominant hybrid, dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC. created from Skunk #1 and Amnesia Haze.
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
State License(s)
C11-0000620-LIC