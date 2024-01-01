MAGIC MELON ORIGINAL THC POD .5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of MAGIC MELON ORIGINAL THC POD .5G
  • Photo of MAGIC MELON ORIGINAL THC POD .5G

About this product

Extracted from a variety of natural flora, STIIIZY’s naturally derived terpenes offer balanced aroma and taste to deliver a consistent experience every time. Our premium quality concentrates uphold a high level of purity, setting the industry standard to influence and inspire through innovative methods.

MAGIC MELON

Taste: Melon, Tropical, Mango
Feeling: Uplifted, Happy, Creative
Description: Magic Melon delivers an aromatic scent with a kick of gas, complemented by sweet melon and tropical mango notes. The taste profile is a flavorful mix of fruity, sour, sweet, and tropical flavors. This strain is perfect for those who appreciate a savory, uplifting experience.

About this strain

Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
