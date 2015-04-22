The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.



BLACKBERRY KUSH



TASTE: Berry, Sweet, Diesel

FEELING: Happy, Relaxed, Hungry

DESCRIPTION: Blackberry Kush is a real treat for the senses with its robust, earthy, diesel flavor coupled with sweet blackberries. The perfect choice for when you wanna just sit around and do nothing. It's effects set in almost immediately, so pick a comfy spot to sit back and relax!

