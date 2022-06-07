Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.

--

ORANGE SHERBERT / SATIVA



Taste: Citrus, Pine, Sweet

Feeling: Creative, Relaxing, Uplifting

Description: Orange Sherbet's high is known to be very relaxing and uplifting, its heady high will keep you boosted and energized throughout your day.