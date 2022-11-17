STIIIZY 40’s Mini Blunts Multipack is filled with premium grown STIIIZY cannabis and packed in individual glass vials to maintain freshness and potency. Each 40’s Mini Blunt is rolled with 100% tobacco free, kief dusted hemp wraps which packs a flavorful and potent punch with every exhale, and the tightly secured custom glass tips have been perfected to provide an amazing and consistent burn every time. The STIIIZY 40’s Mini Blunts Multipack is reinventing your high experience by being one of the first to introduce 40% THC and total cannabinoids potency with special live resin infusion.



PINEAPPLE EXPRESS



TASTE: Fruity, Tropical, Pine



FEELING: Relaxed, Uplifting, Creative



DESCRIPTION: The Pineapple Express 40’s offer a nice and well balanced high with citrus and fruity overtones providing both a calming and stimulating experience