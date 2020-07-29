About this product
About this strain
Grape Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!