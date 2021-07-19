Ruthless OG, also known as "Ruthless," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain whose lineage is unknown. What we do know about Ruthless OG is that this strain has a reputation for being a heavy hitter. The effects of this strain are energetic, euphoric, and happy. Consumers and medical marijuana patients who have smoked Ruthless OG say that the effects help their aches and pains, while others say it's great for an after-work smoke. The flavor profile is gassy, with undertones of pine and lemon. According to growers, Ruthless OG flowers into small and dense nugs with bright foliage of light green, yellow, and orange. The original breeder of Ruthless OG is unknown.