STIIIZY
Silver Portable Power Case
About this product
KEY PRODUCT FEATURES
• 750mAh Battery Capacity
• Holds one STIIIZY Starter Kit* (while charging) and up to two Pods
• LED display to indicate charging status
• Magnetic USB adapter (replacement adapters available online)
• Secured spot for one spare pod
