SFV OG / INDICA
· Taste: Earthy, Spicy, Pine
· Feeling: Peaceful, Euphoric, Clear
· Description: A pure Indica strain that starts in the back of the head and slowly makes its way to the rest of the body.
SFV OG effects
Reported by real people like you
596 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
