HYBRID
Taste: Strawberry Banana
Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Talkative
Description: Perfect for any hybrid lover that loves to feel the euphoric rush of energy, Strawnana 40's will keep you feeling creative and motivated. Just like in its name, our Strawnana hones in on the full and impactful aromas of both strawberry and banana.
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
