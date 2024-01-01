The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.
THIN MINTZ
Taste: Mint, Chocolate, Earthy
Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Focused
Description: Thin Mintz tantalizes the taste buds with a refreshing mint flavor and rich chocolate undertones, rounded off with an earthy base. This strain offers a relaxing and euphoric high, while also sharpening focus and enhancing mental clarity. It’s perfect for those seeking a calming yet mentally engaging experience.
