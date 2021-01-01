About this product
About this strain
Gelato #41 effects
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
