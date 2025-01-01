STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.



TRIPLE PLATINUM



TASTE: Pine, Musky, Earthy

FEELING: Sleep, Euphoric, Relaxed

DESCRIPTION: Triple Platinum will help you unwind at the end of the day, delivering tones of musk and pine.

