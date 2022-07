Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.

VANILLA MAC / INDICA



Taste: Sweet, Citrus, Pine

Feeling: Euphoric, Sleep, Relaxing

Description: Vanilla Mac is a sleepy, relaxing indica, whose citrus, piney profile will help you wrap up your day on a tasty note.