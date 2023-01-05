STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods have been extracted using the finest cannabis concentrate. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, every pod is purified for maximum potency and super tasteful flavor profiles. Combining our revolutionary delivery method and keeping the true nature of the plant consistent and pure, STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods give you the high quality, terpene-rich cannabis experience you’ve been looking for.



WEDDING CAKE



TASTE: Sweet, Vanilla, Spice



FEELING: Relaxed, Centered, Invigorated



DESCRIPTION: Wedding Cake Solventless Pods give you the full flavor profile similar to that of a Sweet vanilla cake. A mixture of spice and sweet vanilla flavor, this strain is authentic in keeping you feeling calm and euphoric. Wedding Cake Solventless Pods are extracted using high-quality flowers and without the use of harmful chemicals and additives. Our extraction methods have kept Wedding Cake's concentrate authentic and true to its strain flavor