Orange Kush, also known as "Orange OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Bud and OG Kush. Orange Kush is 16% THC, making this weed strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. The effects of Orange Kush is euphoric and eases the body into relaxation. Leafly customers tell us Orange Kush effects make them feel happy and sleepy. Bred by Green Devil Genetics, the dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. Orange Kush features a pungent and citrus aroma with a sweet orange and woody flavor. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Kush when dealing with symptoms associated with ADD/ADHD, anxiety, and insomnia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







