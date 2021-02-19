Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Cookie Glue

by Storm Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Cookie Glue
Cookie Glue

Cookie Glue is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies with Glue Bx2. Cookie Glue gives users a euphoric high, making this strain the ultimate mood-booster. Cookie Glue has a taste that is fuity, sour, and spicy with just a hint of skunk. Consumers should know that Cookie Glue is known to give a high that creeps up on you slowly, so it's important to be patient with this strain. Medical patients choose Cookie Glue for its ability to calm body aches and pains. This strain has a particularly high THC content that creates a tingly and relaxing sensation. Cookie Glue is bread by Equillibrium Genetics from Mendecino, California.

Cookie Glue effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
40% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
10% of people say it helps with fatigue
Nausea
10% of people say it helps with nausea
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!