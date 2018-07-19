Strainly
Gage Green Group - Bright Moments
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Gage Green Group - Bright Moments
Bright Moments effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
20% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
20% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
