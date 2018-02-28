About this strain
Bodega Bubblegum by Greenpoint Seeds combines the well-known Indiana Bubblegum aroma and resin production with the potent and pungent Stardawg. This strain has beautiful multi-colored foliage and a terpene profile that balances between the strain’s parentage, expressing aromas of sweet and gummy industrial chemicals. Bodega Bubblegum’s enticing appearance, fast flowering time, complex aroma, and pleasant semi-sedative effects make this strain a must-have for indica-lovers.
Bodega Bubblegum effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
93% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
56% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
strane
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.