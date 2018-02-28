Bodega Bubblegum by Greenpoint Seeds combines the well-known Indiana Bubblegum aroma and resin production with the potent and pungent Stardawg. This strain has beautiful multi-colored foliage and a terpene profile that balances between the strain’s parentage, expressing aromas of sweet and gummy industrial chemicals. Bodega Bubblegum’s enticing appearance, fast flowering time, complex aroma, and pleasant semi-sedative effects make this strain a must-have for indica-lovers.