About this product
29-33% THC
An indica dominant hybrid with an aroma like orange cream pop crunch cereal with huge white-milk colored trichomes, Cereal Killer has smaller sized flowers but makes up for it with rock-solid buds. Cereal Killer is a strain that won't disappoint. Available now at select retailers, be sure not to miss out.
