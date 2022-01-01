About this product
28-32% THC
Double Stuf’d Oreoz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces a long-lasting and relaxing high. This strain has an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. Be sure to pick some up before it's all gone, available now at select retailers.
