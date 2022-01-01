It's hard to beat a cold piña colada on a hot summer day, but these hard candies might be your new favorite way to chill out. Sublime Brands' Piña Colada Hard Candies are a classic combination of pineapple and coconut flavors infused with Sublime's premium food-grade Champagne Distillate for the best experience with little to no cannabis flavor. Each bag contains 10 individually wrapped 10mg THC hard candies for easy dosing.