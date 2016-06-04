Blueberry Cheesecake, also known as "Blue Cheesecake," is a hybrid marijuana strain. With a smell distinctly of blueberry cheesecake, this strain was bred from Blueberry and Cheese. According to growers, Blue Cheesecake flowers into lime green and dark violet buds with orange hairs and a large coat of crystals. The effects of Blueberry Cheesecake will make you feel happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety.