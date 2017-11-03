About this strain
Scout’s Honor is an indica-dominant hybrid created by Bert Baccarat and produced by Los Angeles Kush. This strain grows dense, resinous buds with sporadic purple foliage and a generous dusting of trichomes. Scout’s Honor is a cross of OGKB (OG Kush Breath) and OG Kush, giving the strain a pungent, earthy aroma overlaid with a doughy sweetness. This savory and sweet strain stimulates the appetite while imbuing the consumer with weighted, euphoric relaxation. Enjoy Scout’s Honor to help with stress, insomnia, and minor pain relief.
Scout's Honor effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Cramps
11% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
