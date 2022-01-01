About this product
A unique ratio of CBD and THC to ease the stresses of daily life, allowing the psychologically soothing effects of THC to be moderated by the physiologically soothing effects of CBD. Each tablet in the package contains 2mg of THC and 8mg of CBD, and there are 30 tablets per package.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SUM Microdose
We developed SUM, Superior Uptake Method, as a better way to consume cannabinoids. Traditional methods end up being metabolized into a mere fraction of their original form and amount. SUM is a highly bioavailable, water-soluble tablet that dissolves under your tongue delivering more cannabinoids to the bloodstream — without pools of oil or sugar.