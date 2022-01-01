About this product
Looking to curb your appetite? SUM Curb contains THCV and CBD - a combination that can help you say no when it counts and stick to your diet and fitness goals. Each tablet contains 2.5mg of THC, 2.5mg of CBD, and 0.1mg of THC, and there are 30 tablets in each package.
We developed SUM, Superior Uptake Method, as a better way to consume cannabinoids. Traditional methods end up being metabolized into a mere fraction of their original form and amount. SUM is a highly bioavailable, water-soluble tablet that dissolves under your tongue delivering more cannabinoids to the bloodstream — without pools of oil or sugar.