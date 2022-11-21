About this product
Our Pacific Gas Live Resin diamonds are the pinnacle of purity, testing at over 99% pure cannabinoids, never distilled, nothing reintroduced, this extract is sure to give you the punch you need and very little else. High tolerance consumers rejoice, our Diamonds are perfect for adding an extra punch to any of your smoking methods, or being combined with any of our other extracts for a truly exceptional dabbing experience.
