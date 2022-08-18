About this product
Deliciously tangy sour bear gummies
25mg of Delta-8 THC in each piece
50 pieces per Jar
Lab-Tested for quality and purity
Manufactured in the USA
Discover a premium Delta-8 experience with our Legacy Gummies. With a history of unmatched quality, Sun State Hemp’s Legacy collection offers only the very best of hemp-derived Delta-8 in delicious, expertly-crafted gummy form that you won’t find elsewhere. With superior formulation methods and the use of pure ingredients, our Legacy collection stands tall over other Delta-8 products. Often seen as a ‘sister’ compound to Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 offers many benefits associated with CBD when it comes to your natural well-being and maintaining homeostasis without the same psychoactive profile of Delta-9. Each tasty gummy comes with 25mg of Delta-8, so why wait? Grab a jar of our Delta 8 Gummy Sour Bears today!
About this brand
Sun State Hemp
Based out of Miramar, Florida, Sun State Hemp is the pre-eminent manufacturer and distributor for top-of-the-line CBD products for both wholesale and retail. With a leadership team that has over a decade of experience, we have proven time and time again our passion for creating top-quality, affordable CBD products for consumers everywhere. Through our experienced staff and an extensive network of designers, suppliers and distributors, we operate as an industry leader in the worlds of CBD and hemp.