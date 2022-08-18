Deliciously tangy sour bear gummies

25mg of Delta-8 THC in each piece

50 pieces per Jar

Lab-Tested for quality and purity

Manufactured in the USA

Discover a premium Delta-8 experience with our Legacy Gummies. With a history of unmatched quality, Sun State Hemp’s Legacy collection offers only the very best of hemp-derived Delta-8 in delicious, expertly-crafted gummy form that you won’t find elsewhere. With superior formulation methods and the use of pure ingredients, our Legacy collection stands tall over other Delta-8 products. Often seen as a ‘sister’ compound to Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 offers many benefits associated with CBD when it comes to your natural well-being and maintaining homeostasis without the same psychoactive profile of Delta-9. Each tasty gummy comes with 25mg of Delta-8, so why wait? Grab a jar of our Delta 8 Gummy Sour Bears today!

