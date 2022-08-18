About this product
With our Delta-9 Apple Ring gummies, you can enjoy delicious green apple-flavored gummies loaded with natural hemp extract, including 10mg of Delta-9 THC. Don’t worry – these gummies have been specifically formulated for quality and purity and are fully compliant with regulations regarding Hemp-derived cannabinoids. Please be sure to enjoy these gummies responsibly.
Key Facts:
Hemp-packed gummies with 10mg of Delta-9 per piece
Classic sweet Apple Ring gummies
Manufactured in the USA in GMP-Certified Facilities
Fully compliant and lab-tested for purity
10 pieces per jar
Key Facts:
Hemp-packed gummies with 10mg of Delta-9 per piece
Classic sweet Apple Ring gummies
Manufactured in the USA in GMP-Certified Facilities
Fully compliant and lab-tested for purity
10 pieces per jar
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sun State Hemp
Based out of Miramar, Florida, Sun State Hemp is the pre-eminent manufacturer and distributor for top-of-the-line CBD products for both wholesale and retail. With a leadership team that has over a decade of experience, we have proven time and time again our passion for creating top-quality, affordable CBD products for consumers everywhere. Through our experienced staff and an extensive network of designers, suppliers and distributors, we operate as an industry leader in the worlds of CBD and hemp.