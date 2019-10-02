About this product
The sister of Ganddaddy purps and serveral other top purple strains comes Grape Ape. Grape Ape is an Indica-dominant hybrid of the Mendocino Purps strain, Skunk #1, and an Afghani landrace. The combination of the Mendo Purps and Afghani strains is known to bring about an intense body melt. That makes it ideal for patients suffering from insomnia or chronic pain. This smooth and relative bud is a more versatile choice for daytime use. Its rock hard buds smell of sweet grape and turn into a deep royal purple by the time it finishes flowering. Expect relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Named for it's distinct grape smell and taste, this indica is know for providing care free relaxation but utilizing a funcitoning high with little to no "couch lock effect." Pair with a cup of coffee.
About this strain
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,517 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
