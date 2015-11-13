About this product
This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citruis smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-releiver that also works well for battling migraine headaches.
About this strain
ICED Grapefruit, also known as "Ice Grapefruit," by Female Seeds is a hybrid strain that brings together genetics from ICE and Grapefruit. The resulting hybrid leans slightly to the sativa side, offering uplifting and happy effects that keep positivity flowing. The physically relaxing qualities of this strain come from its ICE parent, an indica-dominant hybrid cherished for its sedating effects. Both parents come through in the flavor as hashy notes intermix with sweet citrus and fruit.
ICED Grapefruit effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Depression
43% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!