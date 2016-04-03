NYC Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain leans to the sativa side and provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.