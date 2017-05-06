About this strain
S.A.G.E., a.k.a. Sativa Afghani Genetic Equilibrium, is a well-balanced Haze crossed with a robust indica. This award-winner has a spicy sandalwood flavor combined with a long-lasting and uplifting high.
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
