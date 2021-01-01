About this product

Topical Box



Customized home for your topicals and balms with exterior space to provide brand recognition and usage instructions. An extra layer of protection and safety when needed. Allows for a fully concealed discreet package when laws require this. Keeps topicals upright and protects them from light exposure breakage.



Tincture Case



The rectangular package allows for upright secure storage and display. It protects tinctures from UV light exposure and can be made with a hole in the top portion of the package if the tincture bottle top needs a secure resting space. The flat branding space allows for your company and product information to be conveyed clearly and attractively.