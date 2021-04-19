About this product
Total Cannabinoids 89.3%
Total Terpenes 4.5%
“SunMed Labs is committed to providing the highest quality concentrates. We combine sun-grown flower with our cutting edge extraction technology to retain the natural profiles of each cultivar. Our mission is to leverage state of the art greenhouse cultivation with years of practiced cannabis lab experience to deliver the best possible medicine for Maryland patients. We take pride in our products, and we hope that you enjoy our work!”
About this strain
Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.
Mimosa effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with